$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.98%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,864.03 today based on a price of $164.51 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
