$100 Invested In REV Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

REV Group REVG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.48%. Currently, REV Group has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion.

Buying $100 In REVG: If an investor had bought $100 of REVG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $687.04 today based on a price of $54.00 for REVG at the time of writing.

