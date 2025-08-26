August 26, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.52%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion.

Buying $100 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $100 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $278.53 today based on a price of $67.65 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMHCTaylor Morrison Home Corp
$67.65-0.51%

Overview
