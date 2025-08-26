August 26, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Advanced Energy Indus Stock In The Last 20 Years

Advanced Energy Indus AEIS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.71%. Currently, Advanced Energy Indus has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,225.53 today based on a price of $153.01 for AEIS at the time of writing.

Advanced Energy Indus's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
