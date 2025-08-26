$1000 Invested In Cheesecake Factory 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.17%. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAKE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,029.23 today based on a price of $61.45 for CAKE at the time of writing.

Cheesecake Factory's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

