August 26, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In APi Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

APi Group APG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.82%. Currently, APi Group has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion.

Buying $100 In APG: If an investor had bought $100 of APG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $377.61 today based on a price of $36.12 for APG at the time of writing.

APi Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APG Logo
APGAPi Group Corp
$36.130.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.58
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
19.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved