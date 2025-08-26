Insider Transaction: Anil Nanduru Sells $1.25M Worth Of Genpact Shares

On August 25, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Anil Nanduru, Senior Vice President at Genpact G made an insider sell.

What Happened: Nanduru's recent move involves selling 27,962 shares of Genpact. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $1,254,053.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Genpact shares down by 0.0%, trading at $45.45.

All You Need to Know About Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Breaking Down Genpact's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Genpact's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 35.88% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Genpact's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.76.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Genpact's P/E ratio of 15.1 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.65 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.99, Genpact presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Genpact's Insider Trades.

