Insider Selling: Michael L Goldstone Unloads $257K Of Rush Enterprises Stock

Michael L Goldstone, SVP at Rush Enterprises RUSHA, disclosed an insider sell on August 25, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Goldstone's decision to sell 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $257,625.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Rush Enterprises's shares are currently trading at $58.7, experiencing a up of 0.89%.

Discovering Rush Enterprises: A Closer Look

Rush Enterprises Inc is a full-service, integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The company operates in a single segment; Truck Segment includes the operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. It sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird and also provides one-stop service for the needs of commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. The company's business is concentrated in the United States and Ontario, Canada commercial vehicle markets and related aftermarkets.

Rush Enterprises: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Rush Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 19.66% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Rush Enterprises exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.93.

Debt Management: Rush Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 16.58 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.62 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 8.91, Rush Enterprises could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rush Enterprises's Insider Trades.

