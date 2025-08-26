Kord Nichols Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $2.26M In Red Rock Resorts Stock

Kord Nichols, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at Red Rock Resorts RRR, executed a substantial insider sell on August 26, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Nichols sold 37,075 shares of Red Rock Resorts. The total transaction amounted to $2,262,538.

Red Rock Resorts shares are trading down 0.0% at $61.93 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into Red Rock Resorts's Background

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Red Rock Resorts's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 63.1% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Red Rock Resorts's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.96.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 16.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 21.14 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.22 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Red Rock Resorts's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.76, Red Rock Resorts presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Red Rock Resorts's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.