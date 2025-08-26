Steven R Bower At Enpro Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $427K

Steven R Bower, SVP at Enpro NPO, reported a large exercise of company stock options on August 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday revealed that Bower, SVP at Enpro in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 2,500 shares of NPO stock. The exercise price of the options was $53.78 per share.

During Tuesday's morning session, Enpro shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $224.95. Considering the current price, Bower's 2,500 shares have a total value of $427,924.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc formerly EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, which derives maximum revenue, manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components & systems; and Advanced Surface Technologies manufactures wafer processing sub-systems, thin-film coatings, optical filters, and other services like cleaning, coating, testing, and refurbishment. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, and other foreign countries.

Enpro: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Enpro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 43.32% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Enpro's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.26.

Debt Management: Enpro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 56.38 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.4 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.22 reflects market recognition of Enpro's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

