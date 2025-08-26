Notable Insider Move: Brandon O'Brien Takes Part In Options Exercise At CorVel, Resulting In $48K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 26, by Brandon O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer at CorVel CRVL, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer at CorVel, exercised stock options for 1,200 shares of CRVL stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The exercise price of the options was $49.63 per share.

During Tuesday's morning session, CorVel shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $90.45. Considering the current price, O'Brien's 1,200 shares have a total value of $48,984.

Delving into CorVel's Background

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CorVel

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CorVel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.86% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 24.18% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CorVel's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 46.87 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.12 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.19, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CorVel's Insider Trades.

