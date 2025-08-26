In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.33 9.70 10.93 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.23 6.95 6.91 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 98.09 17.23 23.54 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.46 0.82 1.72 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 12.87 5.02 6.39 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 314.45 4.86 2.41 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 191.33 2.09 1022.11 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 27.29 7.77 3.89 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.84 2.15 2.92 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.19 0.79 1.75 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.80 2.73 1.51 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 35.48 3.15 1.32 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 23.97 0.84 1.12 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.83 0.86 1.03 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.63 1.65 4.08 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.26 2.89 0.79 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 55.65 3.99 72.1 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

At 27.33 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.49x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.7 which exceeds the industry average by 2.43x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.93 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.63% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.91%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong sales relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify that Meta Platforms is efficiently utilizing its resources and experiencing robust financial performance compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.