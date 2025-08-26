Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.97 10.91 13.36 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 54.24 32.33 11.75 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 110.68 16.70 15.27 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.34 15.75 14.20 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 30.93 28.87 9.48 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.43 8.11 4.59 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 77.85 4.43 67.04 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 230.78 7.58 8.44 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 99.13 21.63 7.63 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.37 2.73 5.36 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.39 9.41 7.67 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 187.50 3.07 4.18 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.50 11.22 1.21 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 84.26 13.49 13.07 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

Through a meticulous analysis of Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

At 36.97 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.44x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.91 , which is well below the industry average by 0.81x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.36 , which is 1.02x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.37% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 54.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.76%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.