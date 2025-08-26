August 26, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Edwards Lifesciences 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Edwards Lifesciences EW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.75%. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion.

Buying $100 In EW: If an investor had bought $100 of EW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,198.82 today based on a price of $81.25 for EW at the time of writing.

Edwards Lifesciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
