August 26, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.37%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,148.15 today based on a price of $96.50 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$96.690.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.05
Growth
59.08
Quality
76.28
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved