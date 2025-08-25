Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams-Sonoma Stock In The Last 15 Years

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.92%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,192.63 today based on a price of $197.96 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.