Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dell Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.36%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In DELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,148.31 today based on a price of $131.50 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.