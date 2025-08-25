Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanmina Stock In The Last 10 Years

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.87%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In SANM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SANM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,000.13 today based on a price of $115.44 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 10 Years

