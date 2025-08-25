August 25, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Visa 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.6%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $676.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,892.29 today based on a price of $348.31 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
