If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Kratos Defense & Security KTOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.69%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KTOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,411.52 today based on a price of $66.90 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

