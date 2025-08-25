August 25, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sterling Infrastructure Stock In The Last 15 Years

Sterling Infrastructure STRL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.33%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,637.79 today based on a price of $279.70 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

STRL Logo
STRLSterling Infrastructure Inc
$286.732.56%

Overview
