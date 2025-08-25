August 25, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Commercial Metals Stock In The Last 5 Years

Commercial Metals CMC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.99%. Currently, Commercial Metals has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,731.62 today based on a price of $58.92 for CMC at the time of writing.

Commercial Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CMC Logo
CMCCommercial Metals Co
$58.33-1.01%

Overview
