$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Primerica PRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.12%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In PRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,100.02 today based on a price of $269.85 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

