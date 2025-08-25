August 25, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.43%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion.

Buying $100 In HIG: If an investor had bought $100 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $320.62 today based on a price of $134.02 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

