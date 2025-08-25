In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.56 51.35 8.42 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.59 1.23 0.95 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 17.30 5.03 2.90 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.12 4.16 1.25 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% NetApp Inc 19.49 21.26 3.51 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 153.50 15.32 6.16 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 24.60 6.94 3.38 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.45 2.73 0.95 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 39.86 8.1 2.73 5.79% $0.31 $0.84 8.12%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

At 34.56 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.87x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.35 which exceeds the industry average by 6.34x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.42 , which is 3.08x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 100.1x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 52.05x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.12%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

