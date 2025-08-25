Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.19 10.98 13.44 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 54.46 32.46 11.80 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 111.54 16.83 15.39 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.17 15.87 14.30 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 31.88 29.76 9.77 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.90 8.22 4.66 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 76.69 4.36 66.05 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 234.07 7.69 8.56 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 101.14 22.07 7.78 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.90 2.78 5.47 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.80 9.56 7.79 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 188 3.08 4.19 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.95 11.50 1.24 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 85.04 13.68 13.08 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.19 is lower than the industry average by 0.44x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.98 , which is 0.8x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.44 , which is 1.03x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.37% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 54.18x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 64.76%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.