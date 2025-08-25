August 25, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In CBRE Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion.

Buying $100 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $347.58 today based on a price of $164.50 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
