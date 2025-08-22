August 22, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.84%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $578.23 today based on a price of $556.66 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
