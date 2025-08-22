August 22, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Ares Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ares Management ARES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.76%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARES: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,593.35 today based on a price of $181.07 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

