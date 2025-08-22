$1000 Invested In Charter Communications 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Charter Communications CHTR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.71%. Currently, Charter Communications has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,830.99 today based on a price of $267.98 for CHTR at the time of writing.

Charter Communications's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.