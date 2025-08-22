Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comfort Systems USA Stock In The Last 5 Years

August 22, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 55.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 69.09%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In FIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $13,663.76 today based on a price of $696.00 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

