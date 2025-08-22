Craig Jacobson Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $623K In Expedia Group Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 21, Craig Jacobson, Director at Expedia Group EXPE, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Jacobson's decision to sell 3,000 shares of Expedia Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $623,328.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Expedia Group shares are trading at $206.81, showing a up of 0.71%.

All You Need to Know About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 90.04% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.61, Expedia Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 25.29 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.98 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.01, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Expedia Group's Insider Trades.

