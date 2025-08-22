Chief Commercial Officer Of Tennant Sold $336K In Stock

Disclosed on August 21, Richard H Zay, Chief Commercial Officer at Tennant TNC, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Zay's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 4,042 shares of Tennant. The total transaction value is $336,324.

Monitoring the market, Tennant's shares up by 3.85% at $83.84 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Tennant

Tennant Co is a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in four geographic business units including North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Tennant's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tennant's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 42.09% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tennant's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.1.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 25.15 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.22 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 11.63, Tennant could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tennant's Insider Trades.

