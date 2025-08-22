In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 56.45 50.90 29.14 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 105.69 19.57 24.51 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.59 7.76 10.45 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.03 4.45 9.03 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 36.69 11.12 11.04 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.88 6.11 3.98 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 201.94 20.15 34.42 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 20.86 2.55 3.88 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.84 3.56 11.84 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.69 5.90 4.72 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.47 11.55 15.61 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.51 1.30 2 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.30 2.15 1.03 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 16.41 2.41 4.75 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.49 2.51 3.24 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 382.28 27.92 45.98 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.16 1.51 2.12 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.69 1.96 2.94 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 267.52 12.26 17.37 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 104.79 2.40 2.31 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 80.52 7.74 11.12 3.68% $40.01 $32.77 20.18%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 56.45 , which is 0.7x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 50.9 , which is 6.58x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 29.14 , which is 2.62x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.33% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.56x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.81x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 20.18%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and revenue generation compared to its industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.