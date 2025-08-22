$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coherent COHR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.7%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In COHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of COHR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,129.08 today based on a price of $89.83 for COHR at the time of writing.

Coherent's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

