August 21, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Carrier Global 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Carrier Global CARR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Carrier Global has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion.

Buying $100 In CARR: If an investor had bought $100 of CARR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.99 today based on a price of $65.01 for CARR at the time of writing.

Carrier Global's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CARR Logo
CARRCarrier Global Corp
$65.01-2.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.08
Growth
23.21
Quality
27.80
Value
22.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved