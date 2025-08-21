$100 Invested In Carrier Global 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carrier Global CARR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Carrier Global has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion.

Buying $100 In CARR: If an investor had bought $100 of CARR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.99 today based on a price of $65.01 for CARR at the time of writing.

Carrier Global's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.