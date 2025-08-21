$100 Invested In PulteGroup 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Buying $100 In PHM: If an investor had bought $100 of PHM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $263.27 today based on a price of $125.37 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.