August 21, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In PulteGroup 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Buying $100 In PHM: If an investor had bought $100 of PHM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $263.27 today based on a price of $125.37 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PHM Logo
PHMPulteGroup Inc
$125.37-0.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.71
Growth
73.98
Quality
49.21
Value
84.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved