Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ExlService Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.42%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,068.86 today based on a price of $43.65 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.