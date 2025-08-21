August 21, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.03%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,423.40 today based on a price of $269.90 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

