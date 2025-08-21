If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Reinsurance Gr RGA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Reinsurance Gr has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion.

Buying $100 In RGA: If an investor had bought $100 of RGA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.38 today based on a price of $191.35 for RGA at the time of writing.

Reinsurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

