August 21, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Synopsys Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.52%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,792.07 today based on a price of $596.86 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$596.86-0.71%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.32
Growth
92.98
Quality
40.30
Value
11.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved