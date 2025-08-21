Major Purchase Alert: Jason Stabell Invests $85K In Epsilon Energy Stock

Jason Stabell, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Energy EPSN, disclosed an insider purchase on August 20, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stabell purchased 15,000 shares of Epsilon Energy. The total transaction amounted to $85,110.

At Thursday morning, Epsilon Energy shares are up by 1.91%, trading at $5.87.

Get to Know Epsilon Energy Better

Epsilon Energy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural gas and oil reserves. The operating segments of the company include Upstream segment activities including acquisition, development, and production of natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment partners with two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system, and the corporate segment activities include corporate listing and governance functions of the corporation. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Epsilon Energy's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Epsilon Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 59.07% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 45.99% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Epsilon Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: Epsilon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 25.04 , Epsilon Energy's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.88 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 5.27 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Epsilon Energy's Insider Trades.

