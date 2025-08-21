Ralph Lauren Chief Operating Officer Trades $3.26M In Company Stock

Robert P Ranftl, Chief Operating Officer at Ralph Lauren RL, reported an insider sell on August 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Ranftl executed a sale of 11,556 shares of Ralph Lauren with a total value of $3,259,136.

At Thursday morning, Ralph Lauren shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $286.22.

All You Need to Know About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren (current executive chairman and chief creative officer) in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Key Indicators: Ralph Lauren's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 72.26% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ralph Lauren's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.62.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Ralph Lauren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 22.86 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Ralph Lauren's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.49 , Ralph Lauren's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.32, Ralph Lauren presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

