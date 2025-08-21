EVP At N-able Sells $244K Of Stock

Michael Adler, EVP at N-able NABL, executed a substantial insider sell on August 20, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $244,940.

Monitoring the market, N-able's shares down by 0.0% at $7.53 during Thursday's morning.

Delving into N-able's Background

N-able Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, N-able makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks. The company's growing portfolio of management, security, automation, and data protection solutions is built for IT services management professionals. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the United States. The company also has a presence in the United Kingdom and all other International regions.

N-able's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: N-able's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 78.14% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): N-able's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 753.0 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.95 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for N-able's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): N-able's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 19.13, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of N-able's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.