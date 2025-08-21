President and CEO At Boyd Gaming Sells $6.25M Of Stock

It was reported on August 20, that Keith Smith, President and CEO at Boyd Gaming BYD executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming. The total transaction amounted to $6,252,250.

In the Thursday's morning session, Boyd Gaming's shares are currently trading at $82.86, experiencing a down of 0.85%.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

A Deep Dive into Boyd Gaming's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boyd Gaming's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.87% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 50.97% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.84, Boyd Gaming showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.06.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Boyd Gaming's P/E ratio of 12.94 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.81 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.77 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

