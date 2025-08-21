Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.12 7.15 3.60 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.01 2.03 2.08 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.65 3.65 3.12 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 57.69 20.73 4.91 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 144.20 11.22 1.66 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% eBay Inc 22.03 9.54 4.56 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% JD.com Inc 8.77 1.40 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.98 1.49 0.59 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 41.50 4.78 3.56 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 13.73 4.04 1.20 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19 4.30 2.63 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.51 0.79 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 57.55 4.23 1.19 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 12.24 0.40 0.09 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 56.33 8.30 0.43 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 34.09 5.49 1.89 4.57% $3.62 $15.89 8.5%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.12 for this company is 1.0x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.15 , which is 1.3x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.6 , which is 1.9x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 1.11% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 10.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.47x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.5%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Amazon.com shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth compared to industry peers, suggesting strong operational performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.