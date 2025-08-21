Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.08 10.94 13.40 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 54.16 32.28 11.74 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 111.98 16.90 15.45 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.27 15.74 14.19 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 31.72 29.61 9.72 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.75 8.19 4.64 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 75.01 4.27 64.60 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 228.12 7.50 8.34 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 98.53 21.50 7.58 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.08 2.70 5.31 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.32 9.38 7.65 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 182.50 2.99 4.07 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.22 11.06 1.20 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 83.47 13.51 12.87 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.08 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.94 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.4 , surpassing the industry average by 1.04x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.37% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 54.18x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.76%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

