$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vistra VST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.09%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,010.54 today based on a price of $195.03 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

