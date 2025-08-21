Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Blackstone Stock In The Last 15 Years

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.28%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,980.54 today based on a price of $164.28 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

