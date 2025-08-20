$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GoDaddy GDDY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, GoDaddy has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion.

Buying $100 In GDDY: If an investor had bought $100 of GDDY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $576.10 today based on a price of $146.40 for GDDY at the time of writing.

GoDaddy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

